Notice of Public Hearing on Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Budget

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing on the proposed budget of Sweetwater County School District No. 2 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, which is now being considered by the Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District No. 2 will be held at their July board meeting at 7 pm on the 21st day of July 20, 2020, at 351 Monroe Avenue, Green River, WY at which time any and all person interested may appear and be heard respecting such budgets.

