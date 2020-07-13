Notice of Public Hearing on Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Recreation Board Budget

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing on the proposed budgets for Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Recreation Board for the fiscal year ending June 20, 2021, which is now being considered by the Recreation Board of the Trustees of Sweetwater County School District No. 2 will be held at their July board meeting at 7 pm on the 21st day of July 2020, at 351 Monroe Avenue, Green River, WY at which time any and all persons interested may appear and be heard respecting such budgets.

