Notice of Public Hearing Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Budget

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing on the proposed budgets for Sweetwater County School District No. 2 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, which is now being considered by the Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School  District #2, will be held at their July board meeting at 6:00 P.M. on the 16th day of July, 2024, at 351 Monroe Avenue, Green  River, Wyoming, at which time any and all persons interested may appear and be heard respecting such budgets. 

2024-2025

SUMMARY OF PROPOSED BUDGETS 

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 

Agency Mill Levy Amount
Sweetwater BOCES 0.5677,800
Region V BOCES (Maintenance) 0.2271,120
Recreation Board up to 11,355,600

Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District No. Two 
Sweetwater County, Wyoming 

Attest: 
Steve Core, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees 
Tom Wilson, Clerk of School District 

Date:
7/16/2024

