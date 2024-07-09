Notice of Public Hearing Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Budget

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing on the proposed budgets for Sweetwater County School District No. 2 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, which is now being considered by the Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District #2, will be held at their July board meeting at 6:00 P.M. on the 16th day of July, 2024, at 351 Monroe Avenue, Green River, Wyoming, at which time any and all persons interested may appear and be heard respecting such budgets.

2024-2025

SUMMARY OF PROPOSED BUDGETS

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Agency Mill Levy Amount Sweetwater BOCES 0.5 677,800 Region V BOCES (Maintenance) 0.2 271,120 Recreation Board up to 1 1,355,600

Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District No. Two

Sweetwater County, Wyoming

Attest:

Steve Core, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees

Tom Wilson, Clerk of School District

Date:

7/16/2024