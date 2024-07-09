Notice of Public Hearing Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Budget

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing on the proposed budgets for Sweetwater County School District No. 2 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, which is now being considered by the Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District #2, will be held at their July board meeting at 6:00 P.M. on the 16th day of July, 2024, at 351 Monroe Avenue, Green River, Wyoming, at which time any and all persons interested may appear and be heard respecting such budgets.
2024-2025
SUMMARY OF PROPOSED BUDGETS
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
|Agency
|Mill Levy Amount
|Sweetwater BOCES
|0.5
|677,800
|Region V BOCES (Maintenance)
|0.2
|271,120
|Recreation Board up to
|1
|1,355,600
Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District No. Two
Sweetwater County, Wyoming
Attest:
Steve Core, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees
Tom Wilson, Clerk of School District
Date:
7/16/2024