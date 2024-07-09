Notice of Public Hearing Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Recreation Board Budget

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing on the proposed budget for Sweetwater County School District #2 Recreation Board for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, which is now being considered by the Recreation Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District #2, will be held at their July Board meeting at 5:45 P.M. on the 16th day of July 2024, at 351 Monroe Avenue, Green River, Wyoming, at which time any and all persons interested may appear and be heard respecting such budgets.

2024-2025

Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Recreation Board

SUMMARY OF PROPOSED BUDGET

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Recreation Board of Sweetwater County School District No. 2

Sweetwater County, Wyoming

Attest: Ashley Castillon, Chairperson, Recreation Board of Sweetwater County School District No. 2

Brenda Roosa, Clerk