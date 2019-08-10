Notice of Public Hearing: Wyoming Business Council Community Readiness Grant Application First Security Bank Project

The City Council of Rock Springs, Wyoming will hold a public hearing on a Wyoming Business Council Community Readiness Grant Application for the First Security Bank Project. The purpose of the public hearing is to gather public view and comments on the Grant Application. The public hearing will be held August 20, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 212 D Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82901. Interested persons are invited to attend and comment on the Grant Application. Comments may be submitted in writing prior to the meeting, by sending to Matthew McBurnett, City Clerk, 212 D Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82901.



Matthew L. McBurnett

City Clerk

