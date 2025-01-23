NOTICE TO SPECIAL EDUCATION STUDENTS OF SWEETWATER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER ONE

The records retention procedure of the Special Services Department of Sweetwater County School District Number One, State of Wyoming (Policy JO-R-1) makes

provisions for the destruction of certain records related to special education services to be destroyed.



If you received special education services in Sweetwater County School District Number One and received special education services, including speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, resource assistance, counseling, or other special needs programs, and exited or graduated prior to June 1, 2019, you may have an official file subject to destruction.

To make arrangements to pick up your special education records, please contact:



Lamar at (307) 352-3400, Extension 1234

Office of Special Services

Sweetwater County School District Number One

3550 Foothill Blvd.

Rock Springs, WY 82902



Persons requesting to preserve or receive special education records must be prepared to provide appropriate proof of identity. Special education records will be released only to the person in interest. Unclaimed records will be destroyed after March 31, 2025.



This notice does not pertain to Student Cumulative Files containing information about regular education services, such as grades or graduation, which are maintained by the District indefinitely.