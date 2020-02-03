Novalee S. Grant (July 3, 1969 – January 31, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS– Novalee S. Grant passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 31, 2020 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Ms. Grant was born on July 3, 1969 in Aberdeen, Washington; the daughter of John Vermillion and Ramona Hesselgesser.

She attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Ms. Grant married Kevin Grant on April 25, 1996 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She enjoyed spending time with family, camping, watching wildlife shows, and was a huge animal lover. Her children were her life.

Survivors include her husband; Kevin Grant of Rock Springs, Wyoming, father; John Vermillion of Mukilteo, Washington, mother; Ramona Hyman of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two sons; Michael Grant of Farmington, New Mexico, Kholtin Grant of Rock Springs, Wyoming, four daughters; Cassandra Boyce of Pinedale, Wyoming, Kenedie Grant of Laramie, Wyoming, Kacei Grant of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Kaitlyn Grant of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three brothers; Phillip Vermillion of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Dustin Vermillion of Sandy, Utah, Ken Pulver of Des Moines, Washington, four sisters; Shawna Cole of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Jonnie Jean Vermillion of Scottsdale, Arizona, Desiree Anderson of Spokane, Washington, Lisa Pulver of Portland, Oregon, one grandson; Noah Grant, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.