Now Accepting Competition Entries at Wyoming’s Big Show®

ROCK SPRINGS– Do you have artistic talent you want to show off to all of Sweetwater County? Do you believe the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach with a beautiful cake? Do you want to show off the literal “fruits of your labor” from your garden? If any of these are up your alley, the open static events at Wyoming’s Big Show are right for you! There are a wide variety of competition categories including:

Art

Baking, Canning & Candies

Cattle, Goats, Sheep & Wool

Crafts (Includes unique categories like Pinterest Fails, Welding, Leatherwork, Taxidermy, Wooden Articles and much more!)

Field Crops, Fruit & Honey, Vegetables

Floriculture

Horse

Needlecrafting

Photography

All categories have divisions for all ages. If the judges choose your masterpiece you’ll win a ribbon and a premium payout (plus bragging rights). For more information about what category is right for you visit www.sweetwaterevents.com.





All exhibits are free to enter. You can save time by entering online at www.sweetwaterevents.com, click on the Big Show icon, and click on entry information and results. This page features all the rules along with a link to enter.

Entries will also be accepted in person Saturday, July 27 from 1-5 pm in the exhibit hall and Sunday, July 28 from 9 am- 8:30 pm in the exhibit hall. Judging will take place Monday, July 29. We look forward to seeing the best creative entries Sweetwater County has to offer!