NOW OPEN: Enjoy Friendly Service and Comfort Cuisine at Roadhouse 307

For those of you who miss the fine dining experience of Coyote Creek in downtown Rock Springs, you’ll be delighted to know that a brand new restaurant has opened up in the same location, with a great new menu and atmosphere!

Welcome, Roadhouse 307!

The restaurant has undergone some renovations, and General Manager Ray Marini calls the atmosphere a little Texas Roadhouse mixed with a distinct Wyoming flair.

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Roadhouse 307 will be open seven days a week at 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. on Sunday.

HOURS OF OPERATION

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Monday – Thursday

6 AM – 10 PM

Friday – Saturday

6 AM – Midnight

Sunday

7 AM – 9 PM

Roadhouse 307 will feature Newport Pride beef, aged and cut in-house, homemade pastas, fresh fish and a menu prepared from scratch daily.

Book your Christmas party or next company meeting TODAY by calling (307) 382-4100. We can’t wait to see you!