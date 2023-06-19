NOWCAP Services is Providing DD Waiver Services With Integrity—Where a Promise Made is a Promise Kept!

NOWCAP Services offers nationally accredited supports to adults with all types of disabilities across Wyoming.

Career development, job training, support in finding and maintaining housing, and support with medical or behavioral needs are just some of the examples of the broad range of services we offer.

NOWCAP Services offers an array of services under the Wyoming Department of Health, Developmental Disabilities Section Supports Waiver. These services include Day Services, Community Living Services, Community Support Services, Companion Services, and Respite.

Our Day services program in Rock Springs offers a variety of choice driven, community based activities daily. As we strive to cultivate growth and learning, we provide active, person-centered supports as outlined in each participant’s Individual Plan of Care such as swimming, basketball, movies, dining, enjoying the outdoors, fishing and hiking. We also participate with cultural events in the community and facilitate church attendance. We take pride in creating individualized experiences for those we serve. As we continue to grow, we are accepting applications for participants in our Day Services Programs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Our Community Living Services are provided in our Residential Group homes and we have certified staff available at all times. Individualized services are provided for each participant based on the needs and guidelines in each participant’s individualized plan of care. We have immediate availability in our residential group home in Rock Springs. The home is set in a lovely, well-established residential neighborhood in Rock Springs. We provide a variety of supports and community inclusion to ensure the best possible quality of life for those we serve.

NOWCAP Services works closely with Individuals, Guardians and Case Managers to ensure that we are providing appropriate supports for each individual, based on their plan of care. In addition to our traditional services, we are now offering Respite Services, Companion Services and Community Support services.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with any questions and we welcome all referrals from the Home & Community Based Services DD Waiver.

Feel free to reach out to the Area Director or Assistant Director with any questions:

Abbie Edmonds or Marie Hall at (307) 522-5097 or via email at aedmonds@nowcapservices.org or mhall@nowcapservices.org