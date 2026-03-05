NRC Approves Kemmerer Nuclear Plant Construction Permit

KEMMERER — The Nuclear Regulatory Commission authorized a construction permit for the Natrium nuclear power plant in Kemmerer Wednesday.

The approval marks the Kemmerer reactor as the first commercial reactor approved by the NRC in nearly a decade and the first non-light water reactor in more than 40 years. The technical review of the Natrium reactor’s design was accomplished in less than 18 months. The Commission authorized its Office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation to issue the permit, which the office’s staff expects to accomplish soon.

“This is a historic step forward for advanced nuclear energy in the United States and reflects our commitment to delivering timely, predictable decisions grounded in a rigorous and independent safety review,” NRC Chairman Ho Nieh said.

TerraPower filed the permit application in March 2024 to build its sodium-cooled, advanced reactor design near an existing coal-fired power plant. The formal review began in May 2024.

According to the NRC, 345-megawatt electric (MWe) plant includes an energy storage system to temporarily boost output up to 500 MWe when needed. A separate operating permit will need to be approved before the plant can operate.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo, said Wednesday is a landmark day for the state.

“The NRC’s approval of TerraPower’s construction permit for the Kemmerer Power Station is a major step forward in President Trump’s energy independence agenda,” she said. “Wyoming has long powered this nation and I’m proud that we are leading the next generation of nuclear energy. TerraPower’s advanced reactor will bring economic opportunity to Kemmerer and western Wyoming, while proving that America can build the technologies of the future right here at home.”