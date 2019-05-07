Nucor, Inc. Hiring Field Technician

Nucor, Inc., an Environmental & Minerals drilling company is seeking to hire a Seasonal Field Technician for work at their Sweetwater and Uinta County AML Projects .
Requirements
Qualified applicant must have a BS in Geology or Engineering.
Compensation
Pay depends on experience.
To Apply
Nucor, Inc.
(307) 856-1577
nucordrilling.com
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.