Nucor, Inc. Hiring Field Technician

Nucor, Inc., an Environmental & Minerals drilling company is seeking to hire a Seasonal Field Technician for work at their Sweetwater and Uinta County AML Projects .

Requirements

Qualified applicant must have a BS in Geology or Engineering.

Compensation

Pay depends on experience.

To Apply

Nucor, Inc.
(307) 856-1577
nucordrilling.com

