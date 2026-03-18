Numbers Up, Expectations Rising for Tigers Track This Spring

ROCK SPRINGS — With more than 100 athletes on the roster and a mix of returning standouts and newcomers, Rock Springs High School track and field enters the outdoor season with depth and early optimism, beginning with its home meet Friday at 9 a.m.

Head coach Casey Walker said the opening weeks have been less about results and more about establishing habits, but early signs have been encouraging.

“We are at a little over 100 athletes so the numbers look good as well as we have a lot of returning athletes and a great group of freshmen and newcomers added into the mix,” Walker said. “First practices are hard to judge as everyone is getting into the practice routine, etc., but we like what we are seeing as far as the effort and attitude so far.”

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That depth spans multiple event groups, with several athletes already building off strong indoor performances.

“I think we will have strong competitors in the jumps as we return 3 athletes that placed at the state indoor meet in those,” Walker said. “Our distance group from indoor track is all running outdoors, as well as a couple new additions that either ran cross country last fall or ran outdoors last year and showed promise.”

Walker added that while the throws group is still developing, it has potential.

“Our throws group is young but shows a lot of promise and we will see how they develop as the season progresses,” he said.

The sprint group remains harder to evaluate early.

“In our sprints group it is hard to tell this early until we get them on the track in a race and see how their competitiveness comes out,” Walker said. “We have several on both boys and girls sides that medaled in relays at the state indoor meet and ran PRs in those relays so they know how to compete and understand the sport.”

The transition from indoor to outdoor season happens quickly, with little downtime for athletes.

“We finish indoor and start outdoor the very next Monday so it’s a quick turnaround,” Walker said. “The biggest difference for a lot of the kids who do both is outdoor gives them more consistency when it comes to the type of surfaces they are running and jumping on ect. Indoor is a 200m track and outdoor is 400m so less turns on all the races from the 200 up.”

Race strategy also shifts between seasons.

“In outdoor the 400m is ran in lanes vs indoor where you can cut down. That affects race strategies,” Walker said. “The weather of course is a factor for both practice and meets but in Wyoming you had better be able to compete in all types of weather and often on the same day.”

Early-season training focuses on fundamentals, regardless of experience level.

“We start everyone on ground zero and go back to drilling basics for the first two weeks,” Walker said. “Workouts, technique sessions all get simplified to allow the kids to reset and regroup from indoor and for the new athletes to acclimate as well.”

That foundation is key for long-term development.

“Taking some time on the front end of the season and going a little slower helps us on the back end with practice efficiency and load management for the athletes,” he said.

Friday’s home meet will serve as an early measuring stick, particularly from a mental standpoint.

“Really I just want to see them compete and be mentally tough,” Walker said. “You can have a lot of highs and lows in a single meet and the ability to put each behind you and focus on the next task is important.”

The meet also offers a first experience for newcomers and a leadership opportunity for veterans.

“For our new kids it is a great opportunity to get the nerves of a first time out of the way in a familiar environment,” Walker said. “I want to see our veterans lead by example and our new athletes be excited when they finish an event.”

Several athletes return after strong indoor seasons and are expected to play key roles this spring. Walker pointed to experience in the jumps, distance events and relays, along with leadership across both the boys and girls teams, as areas that could shape the season.

“This meet will help set us up to go into spring break and the practices after,” Walker said.