“Nun Too Fast” All Saints Day 5k Run/Walk

November 2, 2024 9:00 am Registration 8:30 am Registration Fee $20

There will be door prizes and refreshments and all proceeds will benefit Holy Spirit Catholic youth.

Race will start at Smith’s parking lot on Foothill Blvd. It will continue up Dewar Dr, towards Sweetwater Dr, turn right on Reagan, right on Foothill, returning back to Smith’s parking lot.

For more information reach out to Holy Spirit Parish Office, Petra Hampton, 307-389-1112 or Michele Harris 307-362-2611.