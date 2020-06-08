NWS Issues a Winter Weather Advisory on I-80 Between Cheyenne and Laramie

Originally reported by Cap City News – John Roedel

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of Laramie County between Cheyenne and Laramie.

The advisory is set to begin at 6 PM MDT this evening until 12 PM MDT Tuesday. According to the NWS, the expected total snow accumulations is expected to be 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Winds gusting as high as 50 MPH. Wind chills in the teens are possible. The weather report advises motorists that travel could be hazardous due to the potential for icy, snow-covered roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.