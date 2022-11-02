NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Snow is on the way and the United States National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sweetwater County beginning at 6 tonight and running through 6 p.m. tomorrow, November 3.

Sweetwater County residents can expect to see 2-4 inches of snow during this storm along with a blast of cold wind with gusts reaching as high as 35 mph.

Green River, Rock Springs, Flaming Gorge, and east Sweetwater County will be impacted by the storm and residents can also expect slippery road conditions, according to the NWS. The Rock Springs area will see most of the impacts late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

“The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute, including along Interstate 80,” the advisory states.

Once the snow arrives, the wind gusts should decrease.

To watch the entire Winter Weather Briefing, see the video below. Click here for a complete forecast.