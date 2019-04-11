Obituary: Alma Edith Hughes

GREEN RIVER– Alma Edith Hughes, 88, of Green River, Wyoming passed away at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday April 6, 2019. She was a long-time resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of Missouri.

Survivors include her son Jonathan Hughes of Green River, Wyoming, two daughters, Phyllis Hughes of Green River, Wyoming and Rebecca Morris and husband Jerry of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, four brothers C.L. Chatman and wife Rose of Missouri, Truman Chatmanand wife Carol of Missouri, T.C. Chatman and wife Belinda Jo of Montana, Lawrence Chatman and wife Jeannie of Missouri, two sisters Pansy Parks and husband James O. of Missouri and Anna Chatman of Missouri, three grandchildren, William, Ethan and Grace Morris, and one great-granddaughter IsaBelle Hutson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Phillip O. Hughes,, one son Phillip O Hughes Jr., three sisters, Thelma Smody, Velma Hughes and Genevia Hillis; one granddaughter, Porsha Brauberger, three brothers, R.H. Chatman, John W. Chatman and Hershel Chatman.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 am Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel one hour prior to services. Graveside services and interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.