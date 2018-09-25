Obituary: Harold George Hueller (October 11, 1946 – September 24, 2018)

Harold George Hueller, age 71, passed away, after a lengthy illness, surrounded by his family at Sageview Care Center on September 24, 2018 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on October 11, 1946, to Meta Marie and Conrad Karl Hueller.

Harold went to school in Sheboygan, Wisconsin and graduated with the class of 1964. He entered service in 1965 with the U.S. Air Force receiving basic training in Medical Technology. Harold was trained at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas as well as Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. He also served in Tripoli, Libya and Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah and was released on October 4, 1968. Harold was then honorably discharged in January of 1971.

Harold married the love of his life, Kelesta Brown on November 9, 1968, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. The couple returned to Sheboygan, Wisconsin in 1969. Harold then attended college at the University of Wisconsin and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in architectural studies.

Harold and Kelesta moved back to Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1974 and welcomed their first child, Marla. Their second child, Travis was born two years later in 1976.

Harold worked for Lummis Construction Company, and Allied Chemical. He then worked at The Wyoming Highway Department as a District Traffic Technician where he retired after 25 years. Harold was a big fan of sports. He played hockey with the Rock Springs Miners men’s league and always rooted for the Green Bay Packers while watching the NFL. Harold loved to be a part of his children’s athletic experience. He coached Marla in soccer and Travis in hockey and was a referee. Harold also enjoyed being with his family in the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and traveling. Harold appreciated music and sang in the choir at the Trinity Lutheran Church in his later years.

Harold Hueller is survived by his wife of 50 years Kelesta Hueller; one son Travis A. Hueller and wife Koral of Rock Springs; daughter Marla A. Hull and husband Thom of Layton, Utah; one brother Robert Hueller and wife Elizabeth from Sheboygan, Wisconsin; one sister Margaret Adam and husband Trent from Sheboygan, Wisconsin; one sister in law Carol Lichty Hueller from Traverse City, Michigan; five grandchildren Braxton, Brynlee, Tanner, Jacob, and Caleb Hull; along with many nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Marvin and Gordon Hueller, and nephew Alton “Butch” Erickson.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 29, 2018, at The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors and Interment will be held in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.