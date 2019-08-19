Randall (Randy) Glenn Miller (July 26, 1960 – August 7, 2019)

SALT LAKE CITY — Randall (Randy) Glenn Miller of Rock Springs, WY, passed away at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, UT on August 7, 2019 at the age of 59 from injuries sustained in a car accident.



Randy was born June 26, 1960 and spent the majority of his life in Rock Springs. For many years he worked as a mechanic and truck driver working for such companies as Lewis and Lewis, Maxway, and Tri-Mac. Randy’s hobbies included building and racing stock cars and participating in demolition derby’s. His pastimes were spent cheering on the Minnesota Vikings, the Utah Jazz and WWE wrestling.



He is survived by his partner Billie Martinez, son Edward Miller, daughter Shalonda Miller, sisters Jo Miller Brasmer (Randy), Lorie Miller Dollison (Mike), brother Terry Miller (Peggy) and four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.



He was preceded in death by his parents Gene and Etta Tipton Miller, one son Robert (Dobby) John Miller, sisters Karletta Miller Johnson and Iola Fern Miller, and both paternal and maternal grandparents.



A celebration of life will be held August 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the SCM Parish Center located at 624 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs.

A memorial fund has been set up with GoFundMe to help defray the cost of funeral expenses.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-randy-miller

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.