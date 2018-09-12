October Candidate Forum to be Hosted by Society of Petroleum Engineers

The Western Wyoming Chapter of the Society of Petroleum Engineers will be hosting forum for Rock Springs Mayor, County Commissioner, and County Assessor candidates in October.

All candidates have been contacted. As of now, Tim Kaumo, Ryan Greene, Joe Barbuto, Roy Lloyd, and Dave Divis have been confirmed.

The meet and greet will be held in the Patio Room of the Holiday Inn- RS from 6-9pm on Wednesday, October 3.

This is a community event where the public can meet the candidates, hear their opinions, and ask questions.