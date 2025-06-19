Odilia P. Hanson (May 4, 1935 – June 17, 2025)

Odilia P. Hanson, 90, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at Deer Trail Assisted Living. She was a resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Guadalupita, New Mexico.

She was born May 4, 1935 in Guadalupita, New Mexico; the daughter of Jose Pacheco and Maria Espinoza Pacheco.

Odilia spent her youthful years in Rock Springs, where she attended local schools and proudly graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1953. Her passion for beauty and style led her to pursue an Associate of Arts Degree in Cosmetology. She worked as a hairdresser in various locations for several years. Odilia filled her family’s life with love, warmth, and cherished memories.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married Lew L. Hanson September 10, 1966 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Her life was adorned with simple joys and pastimes that she embraced with enthusiasm. Odilia’s culinary skills, whether through her delightful cooking or exceptional baking, were admired by all who had the privilege to taste her creations. She was also a talented seamstress whose handiwork was a hallmark of care and precision. Outside the home, Odilia found joy in the great outdoor; whether fishing, camping, or hunting. She had a love for gambling, which added a spirited touch to her adventures.

Survivors include her husband Lew L. Hanson of Rock Springs; two sons, Tom Ortega and wife Shawna of Rock Springs Les M. Hanson and wife Tiffany of St. George, Utah; three daughters, Laura Seymour and husband Russell of Mesquite, Nevada, Rose Marie McKinstry and husband David of Margate, Florida, Lisa Haefner and her husband Jeff of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; one brother, Gilbert Pacheco and wife Delores of Rock Springs; four grandchildren, Christie; Aaron, Michael, Cade; two great-grandchildren, Max, Harlin; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Maria Pacheco and one brother, Arthur Pacheco.

Per her wishes cremation will take place and a Private Family Service will be conducted.

Her family invites friends and loved ones to share condolences and memories at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Odilia P. Hanson will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her, but her legacy of love, warmth, and adventure will live on in the hearts of all whose lives she touched.