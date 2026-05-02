Offensive Struggles Stall RSHS in Cody

CODY — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers found themselves in a rare position over the weekend: pitching and defense keeping them competitive, but the offense unable to follow suit.

Rock Springs went 0-4 at the Cody tournament, dropping close contests despite continuing to show why it has one of the top pitching staffs in the state. Entering the week averaging 7.7 runs per game, the Lady Tigers managed just 10 total runs across four games, scoring two runs in three contests and four in another.

Even with the offensive struggles, Rock Springs limited opponents to an average of five runs per game over the weekend, a mark that, under normal circumstances, would have positioned the Lady Tigers for a winning record. Instead, the lack of run support proved costly as Rock Springs fell to 10-12 overall on the season.

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The weekend opened Thursday with a 4-2 loss to Natrona County. Rock Springs fell behind early and couldn’t recover despite RBIs from Ruby Florencio and Tarin Anderson. The Lady Tigers were held to four hits in the game, while Natrona County capitalized on early scoring chances to build its lead.

Later Thursday, Rock Springs dropped a tight 3-2 decision to Kelly Walsh in a pitcher’s duel. Jemma McGarvey delivered a strong outing in the circle, recording 15 outs and keeping the Lady Tigers within striking distance. However, Rock Springs again struggled to generate offense, finishing with five hits on 25 at-bats and leaving limited opportunities on base.

Friday brought more of the same against Laramie, as the Lady Tigers fell 8-2. Rock Springs held a 2-0 lead early before a big fourth inning by Laramie shifted momentum. RSHS was limited to just two hits in the game, continuing a trend that defined the weekend.

The closest Rock Springs came to breaking through was in its final game, a 5-4 walk-off loss to Cody. The Lady Tigers built a 4-2 lead behind a strong performance from Tarin Anderson, who collected three hits and drove in three runs, but Cody rallied late and won on the final play.

Despite the results, Rock Springs’ pitching staff continued to perform at a high level. The Lady Tigers posted a 3.75 ERA over the weekend, improving on their already strong season mark of 4.812, the third best in the state, and maintained that defensive consistency, but the offensive drop-off proved to be the difference.

If Rock Springs had reached even its season average at the plate, the outcomes could have looked much different. Scoring seven runs per game, even slightly below its average, would have likely flipped multiple results in the Lady Tigers’ favor.

Still, the weekend highlighted encouraging signs, particularly on the defensive side. Rock Springs kept two contests within a single run, showing their ability to compete even when the offense stalls. With regionals approaching, which Rock Springs will host, the Lady Tigers will look to pair that strong defensive play with a return to form at the plate.

Next week, Rock Springs travels to Green River before finishing out the regular season with a trip to Laramie on Friday, then Cheyenne South on Saturday.