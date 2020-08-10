Officials Are Investigating an Arrow Shoved down a Puppy’s Throat

LYMAN — On August 6, in Lyman, a Border Doodle puppy named Milly wandered away from her family for a short time.

During the time she was gone, an arrow was shoved down her throat injuring her very badly, according to a Facebook Post from Uinta County Law Enforcement Services.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lyman Police Department at 307-787-6500.

You may also share information with Crime Stoppers. You can provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling or sending a text message to 307-708-CASH (2274).

Information provided could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. In addition to the Crime Stoppers reward, the family has offered an additional reward.

We’ve reached out to the Lyman Police Department and we’ll update this story as more information becomes available.