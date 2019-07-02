Ogden Police Continue Search for Rock Springs Boy Missing Since May 25

ROCK SPRINGS — Ogden, UT law enforcement officials remain baffled by the whereabouts of a 13-year-old Rock Springs boy missing from the area for more than a month.

Authorities continue to search for Jesse Shaw, who reportedly ran away from his sister’s home in Ogden while he was there visiting for her graduation on May 25th.

The family reports that Shaw left with $200 and a cell phone, and he could be using the alias Jay Ballard.

Amanda Shaw, Jesse’s mother, has been posting missing persons announcements on her Facebook page, and she’s pleading to her son to reach out to the family to let them know he’s is alright if he sees the posts.

“Jesse, if you’re okay please at least call, text or email me to let me know you’re okay,” she said today. “We are all worried sick about you! We all love and miss you so much. We won’t stop looking for you until you’re home safe or we hear from you.”

Jesse is described as 5’11” tall and weighing about 115. He also has brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information about Jesse’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Ogden Police Department at (801) 395-8221 or The Center for Search & Investigations at (512) 887-3519.