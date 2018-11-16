Ohio Man Arrested in Evanston After Alleged Stabbing in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — An Ohio man remains in custody today following an alleged stabbing incident at the Flying J on Stagecoach in Rock Springs.

According to a statement release by the Rock Springs Police Department this afternoon, officers were dispatched to the Flying J around 9:37 a.m. yesterday morning in reference to a stabbing in the parking lot.

The investigation revealed that Brandon Bell of Missouri had been stabbed by Cecil Rudley of Ohio during an altercation over use of the fuel pumps. Rudley apparently fled the scene following the altercation,

Bell was flow to Salt Lake City for his injuries, and after a report was issued Rudley was later apprehended in Evanston, WY.

This case remains under investigation by the Rock Springs Police Department.

SweetwaterNOW will have more details on the incident as they become available.