Ohio Woman Arrested; 80 Pounds of Marijuana Seized

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Sheriff’s deputies seized 80 pounds of marijuana and arrested a Ohio woman after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said Rikki Lyn Ludwig, 34, of Brook Park, Ohio, faces two counts of felony drug charges.

After a Sheriff’s Office K9 team stopped Ludwig on I-80 east of Green River for a traffic violation, the marijuana, a total of 80.369 pounds in 69 individually sealed plastic packages, was found during a search of her vehicle, a Toyota Cruiser.

Ludwig was released from the Sweetwater County Detention Center after posting a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

Lowell said that threats made against law enforcement dog handlers and their canine partners in different parts of the country have led to a Sheriff’s Office policy of not publicizing the names K9 team members involved in drug cases.