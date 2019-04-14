Oil States Energy Services Hosting Job Fair April 15th & 16th

Oil States Energy Services is hosting a job fair for Tool Maintenance Personnel & a Field Service Technician I.

The fair will be held Monday, April 15 & Tuesday, April 16.

Don’t miss it!

.

Oil States Energy Services Job Fair

April 15-16, 2019

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Department of Workforce Services

2451 Foothill Blvd. #100

.

About Oil States Energy Services

Oil States is a leader in integrated rental solutions and services in the global oil and gas drilling industry. We provide a broad range of equipment related to supporting operators and service companies during the well site activities of wireline, thru tubing, isolation, well testing, frac sacks, ball launchers, completion fluids, sand control, and production services.

.

