Okere Signs With MSUB Yellowjackets To Run Track With His Brother

ROCK SPRINGS – Star athlete, Goodness Okere, is signing with the Montana State University Billings Yellowjackets to compete in their D1 indoor and outdoor track programs. His brother, Favor Okere, is currently heading into his final year of eligibility with MSUB.

In his track career, he has participated in the High Jump, Long Jump, Triple Jump, and the 55, 60, 100, and 200-meter dash in both indoor and outdoor track. Most impressively, he has run a 100-meter dash in 11.76 seconds according to Milesplit.

Below is a statement from Goodness Okere sent to SweetwaterNOW via email.

I started track my Freshman year of high school, but I didn’t think much of it. It was just a sport to get better in other sports, and then I took it seriously my sophomore year. I didn’t get much attention until my junior year. I took some time and thought, but I decided I’ll be signing at Montana State University in Billings. I’ll be doing both outdoor and indoor track. My brother goes there so it was a better fit for me to go there and do track with my brother for a year with the eligibility he has left. I’ve been looking forward to going there since my junior year, so it’ll be a great fit for me. ~Goodness Okere

In addition to his track participation, you would often see Okere on Fridays for football during the fall, and on the court for basketball during his time at RSHS.

For basketball, he finished eighth in the 4A West in rebounds per game with 5.8, which totaled 151 rebounds, 52 of them being on the offensive end.

In football he was a unanimous selection for All-State and All-Conference first team, making him considered one of the best tight ends in Wyoming. He most recently participated in the 51st Annual Shrine Bowl, where he led the South in receiving yards.