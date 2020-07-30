Old Trailer Home to Become Green River’s New Training Facility

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department and the Green River Police Department will have a dual training facility following the purchase of an old trailer home.

Assistant Fire Chief Bill Robinson said the trailer was purchased with funds from the Green River Fire Department’s Foundation program.

Robinson said the volunteer firefighters voted on the purchase and are looking forward to having a facility that provides hands-on life like fire training.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He said the department will make upgrades to the trailer, done by the firefighters, to make it look like a home, allowing firefighters to do several different types of training.

This is the old trailer home that will be used as a training facility. Courtesy photo

Robinson said the police department will also train in the facility, such as barricade training.

Robinson said the entire project will cost the Foundation less than $10,000. Foundation money comes from the firefighters and local donations.

The training unit will stay at the George Nomis Fire Training facility.