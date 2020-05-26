Older Man Dies of COVID-19 in Washakie County

WASHAKIE COUNTY — Another Washakie County resident previously identified as a laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) case has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).
The older man had been hospitalized and was a resident of a Washakie County long-term care facility identified earlier as experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19. Two residents have now died in connection with the outbreak. Testing has so far identified 12 cases among residents and nine among facility staff.
There have now been 13 coronavirus-related deaths, 648 lab-confirmed cases and 202 probable cases reported so far among Wyoming residents.
COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who don’t yet have symptoms. Disease symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.
