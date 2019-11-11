Olga Catherine Gosar (April, 14 1929 – November 8, 2019)

Olga Catherine Gosar, 90, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for the past 70 years.

Olga was born April 14, 1929, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Pio and Maria Agostini; both immigrants form Italy.

She attended school in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in in 1947. After graduation, Olga worked for the Mountain Bell Telephone Company along with some very close friends.

Olga married Frank Gosar on June 19, 1948 at Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Rock Springs. Together they established a business in Green River that carried on the tradition of Joe’s family, a grocery store and butcher shop. The Green River Food and Locker Plant grew into Joe’s Foodmart, which was located on the east side of town. This business brought many years of great friendships with the people of both Green River and Rock Springs.

Olga was very proud of her Italian-Austrian heritage. She enjoyed traveling, making many visits to Italy, where she connected with with her family. These relationships were a source of great comfort to her and she welcomed them on their many visits to the United States.

Olga liked to cook. Her cuisine included many traditional Italian and Slovenian dishes. Olga enjoyed sewing, quilting, and many other handiwork crafts, always sharing those creations with family and friends. Olga enjoyed the Wyoming mountains and spent many summer days at her cabin in Big Sandy.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Community, the Trentini Club of America, the Italian Singers, and the Golden Hour Senior Center. She was also a past member of the Women’s Club, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Eagles Club.

Survivors include her daughters Marie Brown and husband Mike of Storm Lake, Iowa; Marlene Merchant and Husband Tim of Green River, Wyoming; Jolene Erickson and husband Mark of Cody, Wyoming; her five grandchildren Keri Navritil, Wesley Brown, Kristi Radosevich, Joni Odell, and Emily Erickson; and five great-grandchildren Ella Navritil, Megan and Tim Radosevich, and Josie and Mollie Odell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents, Pio and Maria, and one brother Joe Agostini.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 15 at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will follow in the Paul J. Wataha section, Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The Family of Olga Gosar respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Dr, Green River, WY 82935 or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 20, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

Condolences my be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.