Olga S. Knezovich (August 19, 1930 – October 22, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Olga S. (Franklin) Knezovich, 89, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her home. A long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Superior. Mrs. Knezovich passed away following a lengthy illness.

She was born August 19, 1930 in Colgate, Oklahoma; the daughter of Calvin M. Franklin and Vivian M. (Casey) Franklin.

Olga attend schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1949.

She married Tony M. Knezovich in Rock Springs, Wyoming on June 30, 1951.

Mrs. Knezovich worked for nearly 30 years until she retired in 1995.

She was a life-long supporter of wrestling. She loved attending sporting events with all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, spending time with her family, hunting, camping, shopping and traveling.

Survivors include three sons; Gregory A. Knezovich and Companion Angela Kaumo of Rock Springs, Paul D. Knezovich and wife Rena of Upton Wyoming, Steven L. Knezovich and wife Debora of Rock Springs, one daughter; Linda S. Jones and husband Rick of Rock Springs, two daughters-in-law; Charlene Knezovich, Sandy Knezovich. 13 grandchildren; Sandy Jones and companion Brad Compton, Corey Knezovich, Lindsay Soderlund and husband Chris, Mariah Jones and husband Andrew, Kendra Knezovich-Sholey and husband Mark, Dakota Knezovich and companion McKenzie Schrag, Charlsey Knezovich and companion Jared Carney, Hunter Knezovich and wife Abby, Tony Knezovich and wife Chantel, Justin Knezovich, Christen Knezovich and companion Candace Zenger, Brianna (Breezy) Turner and Husband Michael, Megan Gilbert and husband Gerad, 24 great-grandchildren; Tristan Finn and companion Josh Hall, Kinley Finn, Braxton Knezovich and companion Kiara Martinez- Covell, Carson Knezovich, Hayden Knezovich, Kelton Soderlund, Kinzlee Soderlund, Addalyn Knezovich, Novalynn Sholey, Jaydan Knezovich, Jett Knezovich, Jelsa Knezovich, Mazie Carney, Kirsten Knezovich, Kade Knezovich, Kale Knezovich, Orion Tuner, Athena Turner, Sterling Knezovich, Kenadi Knezovich, Echo Knezovich, Garrett Gilbert, Dylan Gilbert, Allison Gilbert. Many Cousins as well as several nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother; Wallace Franklin, two sisters; Miriam Franklin, Dorothy Lorenz, one son; Anthony Marko Knezovich, one grandson; Kevin Knezovich, one granddaughter; Trinity Jones, and one great grandson; Jayce Soderlund.

The family of Olga Knezovich respectfully suggest that donations in her memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Suite 220 Rock Springs WY 82901.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the Vase Funeral Chapel one hour prior to funeral services. Interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

