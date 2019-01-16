Olive Atherton (August 12, 1931 – January 15, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Olive Atherton, 87, of Rock Springs passed away Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after a brief illness.

She was born August 12, 1931 in Broomfield, Colorado, the daughter of Charles and Frances Parker. She attended schools in Longmont, Co where she later graduated.

Olive married John Atherton on February 14, 1949. He preceded her in death February 20, 1986. They relocated to Rock Springs in 1979.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, fishing, bingo and watching horse races.

Survivors include her daughters Connie Carroll of Massachusetts, Jackie Cooke, and Vickie Arends all of Rock Springs, and Peggy Laster of Washington; son John Atherton and son-in-law Mick Cooke; sisters Dorothy Cameron, Leona Miller and Dona Atherton; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband John, son James Atherton, grandson Joseph Laster, sister Lois Moch and brother Albert Parker.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. Rev. Bill Hill will officiate.

Inurnment will take place later in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family request that donations be made to the Red Desert Humane Society 310 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs, WY 82901 or Hospice of Sweetwater County 333 Broadway St #220, Rock Springs, WY 82901 .

