Oliver Frank Baldwin Jr. (January 3, 1937 – December 10, 2024)

Oliver Frank Baldwin Jr., 87, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at his home in Vancouver, Washington surrounded by his son and daughter.

He was born January 3, 1937 in Afton to Oliver Frank Baldwin Sr. of Smoot and Kathleen Mary Orme of Clay Cross, Lancashire, England.

He grew up in Rock Springs and attended schools in Rock Springs. During his senior year at Rock Springs High School, he was student body President, and Valedictorian of his 1955 graduating class and awarded a scholarship to University of Wyoming.

Oliver served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged before attending The University of Wyoming, where he earned a bachelor’s of science degree in civil engineering. He worked as a designing civil engineer for 30 years, building roads for the U.S. Government Department of Highway all over the United States until settling in Vancouver, Washington where he retired in 1992.

He spent 43 years with his loving wife Margaret Rose Romero. She preceded him in death in 2009 in Vancouver, Washington.

Oliver was an avid Wyoming Cowboys fan and a lifetime member of Cowboy Joe Club. He had a great life, filled with adventurous traveling, including some of his favorite destinations: Kona, Hawaii; Mazatlán, Mexico and anywhere in Spain. Oliver was benevolent to many charities over the years including the Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and The Salvation Army.

Oliver loved golfing. He was a 44-year member of Royal Oaks Country Club in Vancouver and one of his favorite memories was golfing in Scotland.

He is missed and loved by all who knew him.

Survivors include one daughter, Carmen Baldwin Dean and husband Michael of San Francisco; one son, Douglas Baldwin of Vancouver, Washington; grandson, Chase Hudson Baldwin of Fort Worth, Texas; dear companion of 14 years, Astrid Coates of Vancouver; one brother-in-law, Albert Shedden of Rock Springs; as well as several cousins and extended family in Afton, where family reunions have been held over the years, numbering more than 100 attendees.

He was preceded in death by his wife; paternal grandparents, Parley Pratt Baldwin and Stella Taggart; maternal grandparents, Richard Orme and Mary Jane Marshall Orme; two brothers, Robert Baldwin, and Gerald Richard Baldwin; one sister, Lois Ann Shedden.

Oliver loved Wyoming and Rock Springs and wanted to be laid to rest there.

Cremation has taken place. Military honors, graveside services and inurnment will take place in the spring.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.