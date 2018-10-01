Oliver James Harrison (July 25, 2018 – September 24, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Oliver James Harrison, 2 month old son of Jeffrey Harrison and Sara Jean Elmer passed away on Monday, September 24, 2018 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was born on July 25, 2018 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Survivors include his parents of Rock Springs; two step-brothers Grayson Harrison of Pennsylvania and Taylor Harrison of Colorado; his paternal grandparents Steve Hill and Jeannie Harrison both of Rock Springs and his paternal grandparents Oliver Elmer and Diane Elmer both of Rock Springs; several aunts and uncles.

Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at 11 am Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.