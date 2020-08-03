Ona D. Cochrun (July 18, 1941 – July 29, 2020)

Ona D. Cochrun, 79, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home in Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on July 18, 1941, in Luray, Kansas, the son of Edwain and Edna Cochrun.

Ona attended schools in Luray, Kansas, and graduated high school there in 1959.

He married Mary Ann Anderson and they later divorced. Ona wed his second wife Doris Cochrun at Owls Nest Camp Ground on May 28, 1988. They were happily married for 28 years. She preceded him in death on November 9, 2016.

Ona worked for the Union Pacific Railroad as a line man for 49 years.

He enjoyed building houses and cabins as well as taking part in the Mountain Man Rendezvous.

Survivors include his son Hushlen Cochrun of Green River, Wyoming; daughter DAnn Baer and husband Eddy of Kearney, Nebraska; brother Dall Cochrun and wife Sharon of Ten Sleep, Wyoming; sister Carol Elmquist of Luray, Kansas; grandchildren Eric Chase Cochrun and wife Andrea, Heather Bailon, Amber Hogins and husband Abraham; great-grandchildren Raygan Cochrun, Baylee Cochrun, Breca Cochrun, Alicya Bailon, Mya Martinez, Axton Seivert, Abraham Hogins, Alyla Hogins, Alyus Hogins, and Augustus Hogins; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edwain and Edna, wife Doris, brother Larry Cochrun, and sister Audrey Schneider.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.