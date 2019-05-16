One Adult Killed, Four Juveniles Survive Rollover Accident Near Rawlins

RAWLINS — A fatal crash occurred around milepost 1 on County Road 340 (Ferris Crossing Road) near Rawlins last Saturday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 11:40 p.m. when Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

According to the report, a 2008 Kia Sorento was traveling westbound on County Road 340 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The Kia exited the north side of the roadway and overturned multiple times.

The driver of the Kia has been identified as 18-year-old Rawlins resident Cody N. Scott. Scott was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County where he succumbed to his injuries. There were four juvenile occupants in the vehicle with the driver at the time of the crash. All of the juvenile occupants were unrestrained and transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County for injuries sustained in the crash.

Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 62nd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 33 in 2018, 34 in 2017, and 16 in 2016 to date.