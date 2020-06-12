One Business Fails Alcohol Compliance Check in Green River

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department conducted compliance checks on June 11, on 10 businesses selling alcohol within city limits. The purpose of the checks is to ensure liquor license holders are working to prevent the sale of alcohol to purchasers under the age of 21.

Of the ten establishments that were checked, nine passed, for a success rate of 90-percent.

The employee(s) who sold alcohol to the underage buyer were issued a citation for violating City Ordinance 4-3, Furnishing Alcohol to a subject under 21, with a fine up to $750 and/or six months in jail.

A local volunteer participated in the compliance check. The volunteer was 18-years of age and possessed a valid and legal driver’s license, which was shown to every seller that asked.

The businesses and employees who successfully passed the compliance check deserve well-earned congratulations for their diligence in preventing alcohol sales to underage purchasers. Chamber Gift Certificates were given to the employee(s) who passed the compliance check.

The GRPD’s goal for tobacco and alcohol compliance is to have all establishments and employees refuse to sell alcoholic beverages and tobacco products to underage buyers. In an effort to achieve that goal the GRPD offers free TIPS (Training for Intervention Procedures) training, and ID checking guides for employers and employees.

For questions on the compliance checks or more information on how to sign up for a TIPS class please contact Jamie Green, certified TIPS trainer for the GRPD, at jgreen@cityofgreenriver.org or 307-872-6170.