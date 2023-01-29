One Confirmed Fatality, Multiple Injured in Two Crashes on I-80 Saturday

Wyoming Highway Patrol and emergency crews worked through the night to clear out two multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 80. WHP photo

CARBON COUNTY — At least one fatality has been confirmed and multiple people were injured in two separate crashes on Interstate 80 yesterday involving a total of 44 vehicles.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol reports that emergency crews continue to investigate the collisions involving multiple vehicles at mileposts 266 and 261 near Elk Mountain in Carbon County.

“A total of 44 vehicles collided between the two separate crashes on Interstate 80. There have been injuries reported with these crashes and one confirmed fatality,” the WHP stated.

Non-injured occupants of vehicles involved in the crash were transported to the Albany County Fairgrounds.

“The Interstate will be closed for an extended period of time while crews clear debris and vehicles from the roadway,” the WHP says.

No other information was released by the WHP.