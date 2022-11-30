One Dead, Multiple Injured after Crash on Interstate 25

DOUGLAS — A 65-year-old Casper bus driver succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash Monday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The driver has been identified as Timothy R. Hunter, 65, of Casper. Hunter was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the Converse County Memorial Hospital.

Thirteen passengers on the Motor Coach were transported to the Converse County Memorial Hospital for injuries they sustained in the crash.

At around 4:30 p.m. Monday, the troopers were notified of a crash at milepost 147.5 on Interstate 25 north of Douglas.

A 2009 Motor Coach bus was southbound on Interstate 25 when it came upon a prior crash blocking the roadway, according to the release.

“The driver of the Motor Coach was unable to avoid the stopped vehicles. The Motor Coach collided with the stopped vehicles and caused damage to a third vehicle that was also stopped in front of the previous crash,” the WHP said. “The drivers of the vehicles involved in the previous crash were not injured.”

“The roadways were ice and snow-covered at the time of the crash,” WHP said.

Driving too fast for road conditions is being investigated as a possible contributing factor, according to the WHP.

This is the 121st fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 107 in 2021, 119 in 2020, and 141 in 2019.