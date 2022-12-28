One Dead, One Injured in I-80 Collision Tuesday Morning

ROCK SPRINGS — A 63-year-old Wyoming woman succumbed to injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 80 yesterday morning.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol fatality crash summary shows that the accident happened around 11:30 a.m. near milepost 103 in the eastbound lane between the Dewar Drive and College Drive exits.

“The Cadillac Escalade was reported as a wrong-way driver westbound on Interstate 80 in the eastbound lanes. The Cadillac collided head-on with the eastbound Jeep Cherokee,” the report states.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

WHP has identified Betty Abriani, 63, as the person who died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident. One person was injured as well.

Conditions at the time of the crash were dry and clear, the report states.

Traffic was rerouted off of I-80 and through town for more than an hour yesterday until the investigation was complete and the wreck was cleaned up.

No other information was provided.

This story contains preliminary information as provided by the WHP Fatal Crash Summary map. The information may be subject to change.