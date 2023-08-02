One Dead, One Injured in One-Vehicle Accident near Point of Rocks

ROCK SPRINGS — A 72-year-old Utah man succumbed to injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near Point of Rocks.

On Monday at around 12:20 p.m. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a crash on I-80 near milepost 125.

According the WHP’s fatality crash summary report, a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling westbound near milepost 125 when the vehicle failed to navigate a slight, left curve in the roadway. Tire marks indicate the vehicle drove straight off of the roadway where the vehicle stuck a rock cliff face.

“The vehicle traveled up the cliff face in a side-swipe motion about 6 feet where it then rolled several times down the shoulder,” according to the report.

Dahlin Ackerman, 72, of Utah, succumbed to injuries from the accident, while one other person was injured.

Driver inattention or driver fatigue are being considered as possible contributing factors, the report stated.

Editor’s Note: The information in the WHP’s fatality crash summary report is preliminary information and can change.