One Dead, Three Injured in Two-Vehicle Accident near Douglas

DOUGLAS — A 25-year-old Wyoming resident succumbed to injuries and three others were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 25 near Douglas Monday.

The fatal crash occurred on August 14 around milepost 131 on Interstate 25 south of Douglas. At 3:39 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash with road blockage.

A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with a livestock trailer was disabled and parked in the right emergency lane. A 2018 Dodge 3500 pickup with a livestock trailer was northbound on Interstate 25 when it struck the livestock trailer attached to the Chevy, according to a press release.

“The Dodge pickup combination continued through the Chevy’s trailer and struck the Chevy pickup on its driver’s side in a sideswipe manner before coming to an uncontrolled stop off the right side of the roadway,” the WHP fatality report states.

The driver of the Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck has been identified as 25-year-old Burns resident Brooke L. Howard. Brooke succumbed to her injuries from the crash on scene.

The driver of the 2018 Dodge 3500 pickup has been identified as 37-year-old Cheyenne resident Kelsey Baumgartner.

“Driver inattention and fatigue/asleep are being investigated as a potential contributing factor,” the WHP stated.

This is the 89th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023.