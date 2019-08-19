One Death in Single Vehicle Crash Near Wheatland

WHEATLAND — On August 17, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 78 on Interstate 25 near Wheatland, Wyoming. Around 10:03 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2005 Jeep Liberty was traveling northbound on Interstate 25 when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to an apparent tire issue. The Jeep exited the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the Jeep has been identified as 26-year-old Fort Lupton, Colorado resident Mariano Perez Solis. Solis was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Equipment failure is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 105th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 67 in 2018, 95 in 2017, and 74 in 2016 to date.