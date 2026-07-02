One Down….Three to Go

Today is day two of the four-day 250th Anniversary Trail Ride to Cheyenne, and today is crunch day. The map says 220 miles from Rock Springs to Saratoga, but based on the first day, I’m thinking it could be a little longer.

Yesterday, we had a grand send-off in Evanston by the Evanston Fire Department, with remarks from Mayor Kent Williams. He admitted that 6 years ago, when the idea of a trail ride was proposed, he said it was a good idea but that it would never work. Fifty-plus off-road vehicles hit the dusty trail promptly at 9 am and made their way over back roads to Rock Springs. Faith and I logged 150 miles and arrived like everyone else………complete dirt balls.

Nearly all the vehicles are side by sides…..of every color and variety. But some, like Dennis and Amy Caldwell of Casper were a bit more adventurous. They chose to make the 350-mile ride on a motorcycle with a sidecar. It was a Uval, made in Eastern Europe I think, with an impressive reverse gear. One hill was a little steep and Dennis told Amy to jump out. As she tells the story, she “bailed” to get up the hill and then had to hike up.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Just east of Evanston we had an early stop at the now-gone town of Piedmont. Here, there are huge kilns that were used to turn wood into charcoal. It is all very interesting and worth your visit. From there, we ventured through Bridger Valley and crossed the Interstate near Lyman. On the north side of the highway, we traveled to Ganger for lunch. The mayor of Granger, Anselmo Valerio, Jr greeted us at the town park and opened town hall so we had some facilities, so to speak, to take advantage of. From there, it was on to Pilot Butte and White Mountain, dropping into Rock Springs above Crossroads Park.

We learned that the trip was the brain child of State Senator Stacy Jones. It has been two years in the planning and represents the first ever mapped cross state trail. The idea is this trail will be called the 250 Anniversary Trail.

Today it’s a cruise of the Red Desert north of I-80 and then a crossing at Wamsutter and back roads into Saratoga. Hoping today’s weather is as accommodating as yesterday.

-Al Harris