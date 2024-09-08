One Fatality in Crash that Shut Down I-80 Saturday

There was one fatality in the accident involving two semi trucks on I-80 Saturday. WHP photo

RAWLINS — Interstate 80 eastbound from Rock Springs to Rawlins was closed for most of the day Saturday due to a crash that occurred near Sinclair at mile marker 223.

The crash occurred at around 9:30 a.m. and the road was closed until around 5:30 p.m. The right lane remained blocked until around 8:49 p.m.

The crash involved two commercial vehicles, and one was engulfed by fire. One occupant succumbed to injuries involved in the crash, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol. The road was closed for an extended period of time due to the heavy damage to the vehicles, which took time to remove them safely from the roadway.

At this time, the deceased’s name has not been released. Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Simmer told SweetwaterNOW that the crash is still under investigation.