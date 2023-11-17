One Fatality in Thursday’s Commercial Vehicle Crash Near Rock Springs

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A 26-year-old Colorado man was killed in a commercial vehicle crash on I-80 near Rock Springs Thursday morning at around 8:18 a.m.

According to the fatality crash summary, the man has been identified as Eduardo Castro, who was driving the Peterbilt combination unit. Castro was traveling westbound on I-80 when he failed to negotiate the curve at milepost 106.8 and exited the roadway to the left, crossing through the median cable barrier.

He attempted to correct the vehicle to the right, however, the vehicle continued into the median, overturning 1/4 time onto the passenger side.

The vehicle was hauling a hazmat load of diesel fuel, and the tanker trailer was breached which caused a large amount of fuel to spill into the median. Emergency crews worked to contain the spilled fuel. Both lanes were blocked for several hours, traffic moving slowly through the area.

Castro was not wearing a seatbelt and driver inattention or driver fatigue/asleep are listed as possible contributing factors to the accident. The roads were wet and weather conditions were rainy and overcast at the time of the crash.

This is the 125th death on Wyoming roadways in Wyoming, compared to 119 in 2022.