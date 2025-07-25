One Month Later: City Continues Silence After June Ransomware Attack

GREEN RIVER — A month after a ransomware attack crippled the City of Green River’s computer systems, the city has remained quiet aside from an early statement, though it would appear progress is being made with the issue.

SweetwaterNOW broke news of the ransomeware issue June 25, which had left the city unable to use many of its systems. At the time, Finance Director Chris Meats, who also oversees the Information Technology division at the city, said confirmed the city had been victim of a ransomware attack and there wasn’t evidence of data from the city had been download through the attack.

“At this point, there is no evidence of a data breach or exfiltration,” Meats said at the time. “It has crippled our systems.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Meats said he was unable to speak further about the incident at that time and over the next weeks, declined to comment when asked additional questions. Meats did not return phone calls from SweetwaterNOW seeking comment for this article.

The full scale of the attack’s impact remains unknown, though many problems were on display during the month. Those problems appear to be alleviating however, as progress appears to have been made. The Green River Recreation Center has resumed taking card payments after not taking them immediately after the attack took place.

David Halter, the IT Director for the Sweetwater County Combined Communication Dispatch Center, said the center is preparing to take back equipment it had loaned the Green River Police Department next week.

“I think they’re making progress,” Halter said.

The center loaned computers and a closed system to the GRPD after the attack to allow officers to file reports and continue working. Halter said he couldn’t comment further on the situation.