One More Confirmed Fatality in I-80 Tunnel Crash, 26 Vehicles Believed to be Involved

Burned vehicles can be seen inside the westbound Interstate 80 tunnel near Green River as crews work to remove vehicles. Photo courtesy of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

GREEN RIVER – Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers and other first responders have confirmed one additional fatality as they work to investigate and clear the Green River tunnel crash that occurred on Interstate 80 Friday.

WHP has cleared about half of the vehicles involved in the tunnel fire, basically to the middle of the 1,200-foot. tunnel. Last night, four passenger vehicles and nine commercial vehicles were removed from the crash site. In total, WHP believes 26 vehicles were involved in the event: 10 passenger vehicles and 16 commercial vehicles. Six commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles were completely destroyed by the fire.

Through an emergency contracting process, the Wyoming Department of Transportation has contracted DeBernardi Construction to begin moving concrete barriers to the crossover lanes in preparation for guiding traffic head-to-head in the eastbound tunnel. WYDOT expects this to be in place by Wednesday.

“Thank you to the community of Green River for your support in keeping traffic moving during this thorough and complicated investigation,” WYDOT District Engineer John Eddins said. “We know that the detoured traffic was very impactful to your community this weekend, and we will continue to work to minimize impacts.”

There will be a 10.5 ft. width and 16 ft. height restriction through the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel. Oversized vehicles should contact WYDOT’s oversize loads permit office for detours. More information about oversized loads is available at https://whp.wyo.gov/commercial-carrier/ports-of-entry .