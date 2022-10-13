House Fire Claims Life of Rock Springs Resident Wednesday Morning

ROCK SPRINGS — One person died and one person was injured in a house fire on C Street in Rock Springs early Wednesday morning, according to the Rock Springs Fire Department (RSFD).

On Wednesday morning around 4:07 a.m. the RSFD was dispatched to a structure fire in the vicinity of 423 C Street. RSFD responded with three apparatus and nine personnel. While en route, Rock Springs Police officers advised that the structure was fully engulfed in fire and one person had exited the structure. Reports at the time indicated that one person was still unaccounted for. RSFD requested assistance from Sweetwater County Fire District 1 and a call back of RSFD personnel. Fire District 1 brought one engine and four personnel to augment the suppression operation.

“As suppression effort began, power lines to the home fell down on the building, hampering suppression efforts. Both Rocky Mountain Power and Dominion Energy were called to the scene to help control utility service to the building,” the release states.

Defensive fire operations continued and the fire was put out around 4:59 a.m. Several challenges confronted crews during suppression efforts. Downed power lines energized the building, preventing entry until Rocky Mountain Power was able to respond and render the building safe, the magnitude of fire on arrival dictated exterior defensive tactics as the entire building was involved in the fire. The tight area around the structure was also a factor that created challenges to effectively suppress the fire.

“Unfortunately, one person perished in the fire and another was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County with significant burn injuries,” the press release states. “The names of the occupants are being withheld pending notification of family. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the investigation is complicated by the significant damage to the home.”

There were no injuries to response personnel.